Kansas Corn statement on EPA’s E15 proposed rule

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Corn leaders made the following statement on EPA’s release today of the proposed rule to allow year-round sales of E15.

“It’s good news for growers to see EPA moving forward on this proposed rule for year-round E15,” said Kansas Corn Growers Association President Steve Rome. “We’ve been working with National Corn Growers and our ethanol friends to move this rule forward to remove the outdated limitations on E15 fuel before the summer driving season begins. The RVP rule has been an unnecessary barrier to offering more fuel choices for consumers.”

The proposed rule allowing year-round sales of E15 will benefit the Kansas Corn Commission’s efforts to expand the availability the fuel which is already approved for passenger vehicles model year 2001 and newer—nearly all the vehicles on the road today.

“Our corn growers, through their checkoff, are working to expand access to E15 at fuel retailers across the state, and we’ve already had a lot of success,” Kansas Corn Commission Chairman Dennis McNinch said. “We’ve worked with many fuel retailers to add E15 and this will allow those retailers to offer the fuel all year. It will also open opportunities for additional expansion to help us grow market access for ethanol, and to provide a lower priced, higher octane fuel choice for drivers.”

KCGA works closely with National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) on this issue. NCGA President Lynn Chrisp said the organization appreciates EPA’s efforts to move the rule forward.

“Today’s proposed rule is great progress to getting the rulemaking completed by the start of the summer driving season, June 1. NCGA appreciates EPA’s efforts to meet this deadline and we look forward to fully reviewing the content of the proposed rule. We will be providing comments to EPA and urging our membership to provide input during the comment process as well.

“Allowing year-round sales of higher blends of ethanol not only grows a domestic market for farmers, but E15 gives consumers more choice at the pump, a lower price option and greater environmental benefits from a cleaner fuel. This fix removes an outdated barrier to all of these benefits.”

Kansas E15 retailers can be found at kscorn.com/eth