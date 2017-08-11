class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253168 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas County Hard Hit by Fires Gets Fencing Funds | KRVN Radio

Kansas County Hard Hit by Fires Gets Fencing Funds

BY Associated Press | August 11, 2017
Home News Livestock
Kansas County Hard Hit by Fires Gets Fencing Funds
Image courtesy of KSU Extension

About five months after wildfires swept through Kansas,
ranchers in the hardest-hit county have received the second installment of federal funds needed to replace fences.

Clark County ranchers will get about $18 million in federal funds for miles of fencing lost when fires burned about 425,000 acres in March. The county received half of the $18 million shortly after the fire but the rest was delayed by budget shortfalls.

Carla Wikoff, with the Kansas Farm Service Agency, says the rest of the funds for Clark County came in last week. A mile of fence, with labor, costs about $10,000 to replace.

About 711,000 acres burned in Kansas in early March, with most of the losses coming in what was called the Starbuck fire in southwestern Kansas.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments