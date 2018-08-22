class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330573 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Clay Patton | August 22, 2018
Kansas Department of Agriculture Announces Additional Counties Eligible for State Drought Assistance Initiative

2018 for Kansas has been exceptionally dry across the South West portion of the state. In late July Kansas Secretary of Agriculture  Jackie McClaskey welcomed drought assistance and disaster declaration for 50 Kansas Counties.

The initial wave of counties included: Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Clark, Clay, Coffey, Comanche, Cowley, Dickinson, Edwards, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford, Geary, Grant, Gray, Greenwood, Hamilton, Harper, Harvey, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearney, Kingman, Kiowa, Lincoln, Lyon, Marion, McPherson, Meade, Morris, Morton, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Riley, Saline, Sedgwick, Seward, Shawnee, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner and Wabaunsee.

Now the Division of Conservation at the Kansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce additional counties are now eligible for funds to assist landowners with their efforts to mitigate the impact of drought.  The new funds are part of the Livestock Water Supply Financial Assistance Initiative which provides financial assistance for livestock water supply wells, pipeline, pumps and tanks installed after June 1, 2018.

The additional counties include: Anderson, Atchison, Bourbon, Brown, Cherokee, Crawford, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Labette, Leavenworth, Linn, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Nemaha, Neosho, Washington and Wyandotte.

Ag producers that would like more information are asked to contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

