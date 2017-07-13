Kansas Department of Agriculture Responds to Herbicide Use Complaints

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has experienced an increase in herbicide misuse complaints alleging crop damage due to herbicide products containing dicamba. KDA’s pesticide and fertilizer program staff are actively investigating these complaints for noncompliance with state and federal laws, but cautions producers that these investigations will not characterize crop damage, acres involved, or estimated dollar losses.

KDA strongly encourages all users of herbicides, including products containing dicamba, to be attentive to label requirements when selecting and applying products (not all dicamba products are labeled for soybean application), to be aware of vegetation on surrounding properties, and to be vigilant of weather conditions. Meticulous cleaning of tanks, hoses and nozzles used for herbicide applications is necessary to prevent chemical carryover to the next application. Caution is especially important if you have crops in different growth stages, e.g. double cropping soybeans after wheat.

KDA supports the development of new technologies in the agricultural industry, and stands ready to assist the agricultural community as it determines how to implement the new technologies to be more efficient and sustainable in producing the food supply for a growing world. KDA does not plan to limit use of dicamba in Kansas.

For more information about the KDA pesticide and fertilizer program, or to submit a complaint, go to agriculture.ks.gov/pesticide-fertilizer.