Kansas Farm Bureau receives national awards

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas Farm Bureau was recognized for the New Horizon award at the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) centennial convention in New Orleans, La., this week. This award is given to states with the most innovative new programs.

Kansas Farm Bureau received the award for its work on broadband coverage.

“We’re proud to receive the New Horizon award,” Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Since we began the work on proving the inaccuracies of coverage maps, we’ve seen Farm Bureau members across the state step up by providing speed tests to take to the FCC. It’s through these tests and the legislative actions in Kansas that we were able to take a step in the right direction to provide members and residents of rural Kansas the reliable, high-speed cell phone coverage they deserve.”

Kansas Farm Bureau also received Awards of Excellence in all four program areas of Advocacy; Engagement and Outreach; Leadership and Business Development; and Membership Value.

Jackie Mundt, Pratt County, competed in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet and received first place. Mundt wins a new Ford truck and paid registration to the AFBF FUSION Conference in Milwaukee, Wis., courtesy of Ford.