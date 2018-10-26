Kansas Farm Bureau releases centennial website and singing competition

To mark the organization’s 100th annual meeting, Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) released a website highlighting 100 years of work in advocacy, education and service. Farm Bureau members are also encouraged to participate in a singing competition.

The site, www.kfb100years.com, features a timeline of KFB’s history, featured stories from Farm Bureau members in Kansas and how the organization strengthens agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service. The site also features an opportunity for members to share their memories.

To further celebrate, Kansas Farm Bureau is hosting a singing competition. The winner will sing the National Anthem and the Farm Bureau song the evening of Sun., Dec. 2 at KFB’s 100th Annual Meeting Banquet.

To enter, members should share a :60 demo of the National Anthem and the Farm Bureau song by Mon., Nov. 12 at midnight on either Facebook or Instagram. The post should tag Kansas Farm Bureau (@kansasfarmbureau on Facebook; @ksfarmbureau on Instagram) and use the hashtag #kfb100years. The winner will receive a hotel room for the night of Sun., Dec. 2 and a gift card.

For details including a copy of the Farm Bureau song, visit http://kfb100years.com/ stories/sing-our-song.php.