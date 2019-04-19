KANSAS & NEBRASKA FARM NUMBERS HIGHER

MANHATTAN, Kan – Kansas’s number of farms and ranches increased during 2018, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 58,900, was up 300 farms from 2017.

Numbers of farms and ranches in Kansas with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales increased 200 farms from a year earlier while operations with more than $100,000 in agricultural sales increased 100 farms.

Land in farms and ranches in Kansas totaled 45.8 million acres, unchanged from 2017. The average size of operation, at 778 acres, was down 4 acres from a year earlier.

Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during 2018, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 45,900, was down 400 farms from 2017. Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 200 farms from a year earlier while operations with more than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 200 farms.

Land in farms and ranches in Nebraska totaled 45.0 million acres, unchanged from 2017. The average size of operation, at 980 acres, was up 8 acres from a year earlier.

Access the National publication for this release at:

https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/5712m6524

Find agricultural statistics for your county, State, and the Nation at www.nass.usda.gov