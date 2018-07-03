Kansas Farm Service Agency Is Hiring at County Office Locations Across the State

The Kansas Farm Service Agency (FSA) have posted the availability of several employment opportunities at county office locations across Kansas. The position vacancy announcements will be posted on the USAjobs website at www.usajobs.gov as they become available this week and into the coming weeks.

The positions Kansas FSA will be posting are for full-time, permanent County Program Technicians in several offices. County Program Technicians are responsible for carrying out office activities and functions pertaining to the technical assistance and program support related to FSA farm and farm loan programs. Basic requirements include general office clerical work, record keeping, computer skills, organizational skills and good public relations skills.

The County Program Technician position offers benefits such as health insurance, 401(k) plan, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave and flexible work schedules.

Potential applicants interested in learning more about these County Program Technician positions and/or applying for these openings should visit www.usajobs.gov. This website allows visitors to search by location and/or job titles. It also allows visitors to create a profile so they can receive email updates for jobs of interest.

Current Kansas County FSA vacancies that open and ready to accept applications include the following (click on the link to submit your application):

Logan County (Oakley, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Norton County (Norton, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Rawlins County (Atwood, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Barton County (Great Bend, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Lincoln County (Lincoln, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Smith County (Smith Center, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Brown County (Hiawatha, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Jefferson County (Oskaloosa, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018



Pottawatomie County (Westmoreland, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Shawnee County (Topeka, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Bourbon County (Fort Scott, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Lyon/Chase County (Emporia, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Cowley County (Winfield, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Marion County (Marion, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Reno County (South Hutchison, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Gray County (Cimarron, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Rush County (La Crosse, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Finney County (Garden City, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Hamilton County (Syracuse, Kansas) – Closes Monday, July 9, 2018

Wichita County (Leoti, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 6, 2018

Farm Loan Program Technician (Effingham, KS/Atchison County and Independence, KS/Montgomery County) – Closes Monday July 9, 2018

Kansas FSA is an exciting and rewarding place to start, build and/or continue your professional career. Be a part of our team and support the well-being of Kansas agriculture by applying for a position today.

Questions?

Please contact the Kansas State FSA Office at (785) 539-3531.