KANSAS FFA PROFICIENCY AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

KANSAS FFA PROFICIENCY AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

BY Kansas FFA | May 31, 2018
KANSAS FFA PROFICIENCY AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Diversified Livestock–Production SAE Proficiency winner Chad Hibdon of Central Heights FFA feeds his sheep flock.

The proficiency award program recognizes students for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program. This program allows students to set goals and gain real-world experience in a chosen area of the agriculture industry.

The winners of the proficiency awards are as follows:

Agricultural Communications | Blake Chance, Royal Valley (sponsored by Kansas Farmer Magazine)

Agricultural Education | Alexa McCurdy, West Franklin (sponsored by Larry Gossen Family and Harmon Bliss Family)

Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication | Brayden Carlgren, Pike Valley (sponsored by Abilene Machine)

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance–Placement | Jacob Hinman, Paola (sponsored by KanEquip)

Agricultural Processing | Riley Sorrell, Labette County (sponsored by City BBQ)

Agricultural Sales–Entrepreneurship | Bailey Hittle, Mission Valley (Central Valley Ag)

Agricultural Sales­–Placement | Ryan Stewart, Washington County (sponsored by Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission)

Agricultural Services | Madi Toman, Paola (sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas)

Agriscience Research–Animal Systems | Delaney Rapp, Rural Vista (sponsored by Friends of Kansas FFA)

Agriscience Research–Plant Systems | Alexandria Nickel, Goessel (DuPont Pioneer)

Beef Production–Entrepreneurship | Kaylee Gum, Riverton (sponsored by Triangle H)

Beef Production–Placement | Jordan Achen, Ulysses (sponsored by Tiffany Cattle Co.)

Dairy Production­–Entrepreneurship | Anna Pachta, Republic County (sponsored by Kansas Dairy Commission)

Dairy Production–Placement | John Achen, Ulysses (sponsored by Kansas Dairy Commission)

Diversified Agricultural­–Production | Garrett Girk, South Central (sponsored by Vulgamore Family Farms)

Diversified Crop Production–Entrepreneurship | Robert Phillips, Mission Valley (sponsored by Kansas Crop Improvement Association)

Diversified Crop Production–Placement | Joseph Ryckert, Paola (sponsored by Kansas Corn Commission)

Diversified Horticulture | Carley Stapleford, Marion-Florence (sponsored by Hummert International)

Diversified Livestock–Production | Chad Hibdon, Central Heights (sponsored by JC Livestock/Clay Center Livestock/Langvardt Families)

Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management | Mateo Lisk, Mission Valley (sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers)

Equine Science­–Entrepreneurship | Victoria Zabokrtsky, Washington County (sponsored by United Mosquito and Fly Control)

Equine Science–Placement | Alyssa Leslie, Inman (sponsored United Mosquito and Fly Control, LLC.)

Fiber and/or Oil Crop­–Production | Laci Stickland, Labette County (sponsored by Kansas Soybean Commission)

Forage Production | Chance Winters, Labette County (sponsored by Kansas Forage and Grassland Council, Inc.)

Forest Management | Alan Hinds, Tonganoxie (sponsored by Kansas Forest Service)

Goat Production | Michael Wright, Blue Valley (sponsored by Animal Health International)

Grain Production–Placement | Hallie Wettstein, Hugoton (sponsored by Kansas Wheat Commission)

Home and/or Community Development | Jessica Brynds, Girard (sponsored by Seitz Gift Fruit, Inc.)

Landscape Management | Amelia Maulsby, Coffeyville (sponsored by Lawrence Landscapes)

Outdoor Recreation | Mary Zimmerman, Girard (sponsored by Vivayic)

Poultry Production | Avery Stalford, Central Heights (sponsored by Tractor Supply Co.)

Sheep Production | Philip Simmonds, Doniphan West (sponsored by Harris Show Lambs)

Small Animal Production and Care | Ivy Gatton, Labette County (sponsored by Animal Health Center of Marion County)

Specialty Animal Production | Bronté Waisner, Labette County (sponsored by Prairie School Farms)

Specialty Crop Production | Devin Taylor, Doniphan West (sponsored by Zenger Management)

Swine Production­–Entrepreneurship | Emily Glenn, Scott City (sponsored by Kansas Pork Association)

Swine Production–Placement | Lindsey Anderson, Chapman (sponsored by Kansas Pork Association)

Turf Grass Management | Grace Otott, Washington County (sponsored by Sod Shop, Inc.)

Vegetable Production | Abigail Lowe, Wellington (sponsored by From the Land of Kansas Program)

Veterinary Science | Michaela Musselman, Clay Center (sponsored by Kansas Veterinary Medical Association)

Wildlife Production and Management | Tanner Walker, Mission Valley (sponsored by Kansas Chapter- National Wild Turkey Federation)

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
