KANSAS FFA PROFICIENCY AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The proficiency award program recognizes students for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program. This program allows students to set goals and gain real-world experience in a chosen area of the agriculture industry.

The winners of the proficiency awards are as follows:

Agricultural Communications | Blake Chance, Royal Valley (sponsored by Kansas Farmer Magazine)

Agricultural Education | Alexa McCurdy, West Franklin (sponsored by Larry Gossen Family and Harmon Bliss Family)

Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication | Brayden Carlgren, Pike Valley (sponsored by Abilene Machine)

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance–Placement | Jacob Hinman, Paola (sponsored by KanEquip)

Agricultural Processing | Riley Sorrell, Labette County (sponsored by City BBQ)

Agricultural Sales–Entrepreneurship | Bailey Hittle, Mission Valley (Central Valley Ag)

Agricultural Sales­–Placement | Ryan Stewart, Washington County (sponsored by Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission)

Agricultural Services | Madi Toman, Paola (sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas)

Agriscience Research–Animal Systems | Delaney Rapp, Rural Vista (sponsored by Friends of Kansas FFA)

Agriscience Research–Plant Systems | Alexandria Nickel, Goessel (DuPont Pioneer)

Beef Production–Entrepreneurship | Kaylee Gum, Riverton (sponsored by Triangle H)

Beef Production–Placement | Jordan Achen, Ulysses (sponsored by Tiffany Cattle Co.)

Dairy Production­–Entrepreneurship | Anna Pachta, Republic County (sponsored by Kansas Dairy Commission)

Dairy Production–Placement | John Achen, Ulysses (sponsored by Kansas Dairy Commission)

Diversified Agricultural­–Production | Garrett Girk, South Central (sponsored by Vulgamore Family Farms)

Diversified Crop Production–Entrepreneurship | Robert Phillips, Mission Valley (sponsored by Kansas Crop Improvement Association)

Diversified Crop Production–Placement | Joseph Ryckert, Paola (sponsored by Kansas Corn Commission)

Diversified Horticulture | Carley Stapleford, Marion-Florence (sponsored by Hummert International)

Diversified Livestock–Production | Chad Hibdon, Central Heights (sponsored by JC Livestock/Clay Center Livestock/Langvardt Families)

Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management | Mateo Lisk, Mission Valley (sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers)

Equine Science­–Entrepreneurship | Victoria Zabokrtsky, Washington County (sponsored by United Mosquito and Fly Control)

Equine Science–Placement | Alyssa Leslie, Inman (sponsored United Mosquito and Fly Control, LLC.)

Fiber and/or Oil Crop­–Production | Laci Stickland, Labette County (sponsored by Kansas Soybean Commission)

Forage Production | Chance Winters, Labette County (sponsored by Kansas Forage and Grassland Council, Inc.)

Forest Management | Alan Hinds, Tonganoxie (sponsored by Kansas Forest Service)

Goat Production | Michael Wright, Blue Valley (sponsored by Animal Health International)

Grain Production–Placement | Hallie Wettstein, Hugoton (sponsored by Kansas Wheat Commission)

Home and/or Community Development | Jessica Brynds, Girard (sponsored by Seitz Gift Fruit, Inc.)

Landscape Management | Amelia Maulsby, Coffeyville (sponsored by Lawrence Landscapes)

Outdoor Recreation | Mary Zimmerman, Girard (sponsored by Vivayic)

Poultry Production | Avery Stalford, Central Heights (sponsored by Tractor Supply Co.)

Sheep Production | Philip Simmonds, Doniphan West (sponsored by Harris Show Lambs)

Small Animal Production and Care | Ivy Gatton, Labette County (sponsored by Animal Health Center of Marion County)

Specialty Animal Production | Bronté Waisner, Labette County (sponsored by Prairie School Farms)

Specialty Crop Production | Devin Taylor, Doniphan West (sponsored by Zenger Management)

Swine Production­–Entrepreneurship | Emily Glenn, Scott City (sponsored by Kansas Pork Association)

Swine Production–Placement | Lindsey Anderson, Chapman (sponsored by Kansas Pork Association)

Turf Grass Management | Grace Otott, Washington County (sponsored by Sod Shop, Inc.)

Vegetable Production | Abigail Lowe, Wellington (sponsored by From the Land of Kansas Program)

Veterinary Science | Michaela Musselman, Clay Center (sponsored by Kansas Veterinary Medical Association)

Wildlife Production and Management | Tanner Walker, Mission Valley (sponsored by Kansas Chapter- National Wild Turkey Federation)