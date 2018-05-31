KANSAS FFA PROFICIENCY AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The proficiency award program recognizes students for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program. This program allows students to set goals and gain real-world experience in a chosen area of the agriculture industry.
The winners of the proficiency awards are as follows:
Agricultural Communications | Blake Chance, Royal Valley (sponsored by Kansas Farmer Magazine)
Agricultural Education | Alexa McCurdy, West Franklin (sponsored by Larry Gossen Family and Harmon Bliss Family)
Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication | Brayden Carlgren, Pike Valley (sponsored by Abilene Machine)
Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance–Placement | Jacob Hinman, Paola (sponsored by KanEquip)
Agricultural Processing | Riley Sorrell, Labette County (sponsored by City BBQ)
Agricultural Sales–Entrepreneurship | Bailey Hittle, Mission Valley (Central Valley Ag)
Agricultural Sales–Placement | Ryan Stewart, Washington County (sponsored by Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission)
Agricultural Services | Madi Toman, Paola (sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas)
Agriscience Research–Animal Systems | Delaney Rapp, Rural Vista (sponsored by Friends of Kansas FFA)
Agriscience Research–Plant Systems | Alexandria Nickel, Goessel (DuPont Pioneer)
Beef Production–Entrepreneurship | Kaylee Gum, Riverton (sponsored by Triangle H)
Beef Production–Placement | Jordan Achen, Ulysses (sponsored by Tiffany Cattle Co.)
Dairy Production–Entrepreneurship | Anna Pachta, Republic County (sponsored by Kansas Dairy Commission)
Dairy Production–Placement | John Achen, Ulysses (sponsored by Kansas Dairy Commission)
Diversified Agricultural–Production | Garrett Girk, South Central (sponsored by Vulgamore Family Farms)
Diversified Crop Production–Entrepreneurship | Robert Phillips, Mission Valley (sponsored by Kansas Crop Improvement Association)
Diversified Crop Production–Placement | Joseph Ryckert, Paola (sponsored by Kansas Corn Commission)
Diversified Horticulture | Carley Stapleford, Marion-Florence (sponsored by Hummert International)
Diversified Livestock–Production | Chad Hibdon, Central Heights (sponsored by JC Livestock/Clay Center Livestock/Langvardt Families)
Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management | Mateo Lisk, Mission Valley (sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers)
Equine Science–Entrepreneurship | Victoria Zabokrtsky, Washington County (sponsored by United Mosquito and Fly Control)
Equine Science–Placement | Alyssa Leslie, Inman (sponsored United Mosquito and Fly Control, LLC.)
Fiber and/or Oil Crop–Production | Laci Stickland, Labette County (sponsored by Kansas Soybean Commission)
Forage Production | Chance Winters, Labette County (sponsored by Kansas Forage and Grassland Council, Inc.)
Forest Management | Alan Hinds, Tonganoxie (sponsored by Kansas Forest Service)
Goat Production | Michael Wright, Blue Valley (sponsored by Animal Health International)
Grain Production–Placement | Hallie Wettstein, Hugoton (sponsored by Kansas Wheat Commission)
Home and/or Community Development | Jessica Brynds, Girard (sponsored by Seitz Gift Fruit, Inc.)
Landscape Management | Amelia Maulsby, Coffeyville (sponsored by Lawrence Landscapes)
Outdoor Recreation | Mary Zimmerman, Girard (sponsored by Vivayic)
Poultry Production | Avery Stalford, Central Heights (sponsored by Tractor Supply Co.)
Sheep Production | Philip Simmonds, Doniphan West (sponsored by Harris Show Lambs)
Small Animal Production and Care | Ivy Gatton, Labette County (sponsored by Animal Health Center of Marion County)
Specialty Animal Production | Bronté Waisner, Labette County (sponsored by Prairie School Farms)
Specialty Crop Production | Devin Taylor, Doniphan West (sponsored by Zenger Management)
Swine Production–Entrepreneurship | Emily Glenn, Scott City (sponsored by Kansas Pork Association)
Swine Production–Placement | Lindsey Anderson, Chapman (sponsored by Kansas Pork Association)
Turf Grass Management | Grace Otott, Washington County (sponsored by Sod Shop, Inc.)
Vegetable Production | Abigail Lowe, Wellington (sponsored by From the Land of Kansas Program)
Veterinary Science | Michaela Musselman, Clay Center (sponsored by Kansas Veterinary Medical Association)
Wildlife Production and Management | Tanner Walker, Mission Valley (sponsored by Kansas Chapter- National Wild Turkey Federation)