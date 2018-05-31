KANSAS FFA WELCOMES FOURTEEN NEW CHAPTERS

Fourteen new FFA chapters received their charter on Wednesday during the opening session of the 90th Kansas FFA Convention May 30-June 1, 2018, on the Kansas State University campus.

“It’s exciting to see the significant growth of Kansas FFA with the addition of these 14 new chapters,” said Eli Ohlde, 2017-18 Kansas FFA president. “I’m proud to welcome these new chapters to our FFA family.”

The new chapters include: Belle Plaine FFA Chapter, Cheney FFA Chapter, Fowler FFA Chapter, Golden Plains FFA Chapter, Junction City FFA Chapter, Little River FFA Chapter, Lyndon FFA Chapter, Nemaha Central FFA Chapter, Renwick FFA Chapter, Sublette FFA Chapter, Thomas More Prep FFA Chapter, Victoria FFA Chapter, Weskan FFA Chapter, Wichita Southeast FFA Chapter.

The focus of efforts to expand into new communities is to reach communities not yet served by agricultural education and FFA, and ensure the quality and high performance of current programs providing personal, academic and career education in agriculture.

Chapters can only be chartered in schools where systematic instruction in agriculture education is offered. To receive their charter, each chapter must submit a letter of application, a list of their members and officers, a copy of the proposed local chapter constitution and bylaws, a copy of their program of activities, as well as have paid current district, state, and national dues.