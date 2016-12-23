class="single single-post postid-204120 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY Joe Gangwish | December 23, 2016
Kansas Group Wants Grass Burning Limits For Flint Hills
In a typical year, ranchers annually burn thousands of acres of grassland in the Flint Hills to reduce the abundance of undesirable trees and shrubs while promoting nutritionally rich grass for that summer's grazing. (KSU Image)

A Kansas environmental group is urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to order the state to impose tighter controls on grass burning in the Flint Hills region.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the Kansas chapter
of the Sierra Club wants the agency to order the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to adopt a mitigation plan to protect air quality in the region.

Ranchers in the Flint Hills burn grasslands in the spring to kill off invasive weeds and shrubs, creating thick smoke that some officials say is a concern for people with respiratory issues.

 

