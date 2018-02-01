KANSAS JANUARY 1 SHEEP AND GOAT INVENTORY

MANHATTAN, Kan.- All sheep and lamb inventory in Kansas on January 1, 2018 totaled 67,000 head, down 1,000 from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Breeding sheep inventory totaled 42,000 head, down 3,000 from last year. Ewes one year and older totaled 34,000 head, down 2,000 from the previous year. Rams one year and older totaled 2,000 head, unchanged from last year. Total replacement lambs totaled 6,000 head, down 1,000 from last year.

Market sheep and lambs totaled 25,000 head, up 2,000 from last year. A total of 3,000 head were mature sheep (one year and older) while the remaining 22,000 were under one year. Market lamb weight groups were estimated as follows: 8,500 lambs were under 65 pounds; 1,700 were 65-84 pounds; 2,800 were 85-105 pounds; 9,000 were over 105 pounds.

The 2017 lamb crop totaled 43,000 head, down 1,000 from 2016. The 2017 lambing rate was 119 per 100 ewes one year and older, compared with 122 in 2016.

Sheep deaths totaled 2,500 head, unchanged from last year. Lamb deaths totaled 5,500 head, down 500 from last year.

Sheep and lambs slaughtered on farm totaled 2,300 head, unchanged from last year.

Shorn wool production during 2017 was 285,000 pounds, unchanged from 2016. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 43,000 head, unchanged from 2016. Weight per fleece was 6.6 pounds, unchanged from last year. The average price paid for wool sold in 2017 was $0.85 per pound, compared with $0.89 in 2016. The total value of wool produced in Kansas was 242,000 dollars in 2017.

All meat and other goat and kid inventory in Kansas on January 1, 2017, totaled 41,000 head, down 5,000 from last year. Milk goat inventory totaled 4,400 head, down 300 from last year.

Access the national report at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/SheeGoat/2010s/2018/SheeGoat-01-31-2018.pdf

Access the National Livestock Executive Briefing at:

https://www.nass.usda.gov/Newsroom/Executive_Briefings/2018/01-31-2018.pdf