class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224479 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas Lawmakers Advance Proposal to Promote Industrial Hemp | KRVN Radio

Kansas Lawmakers Advance Proposal to Promote Industrial Hemp

BY Associated Press | March 26, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
Kansas Lawmakers Advance Proposal to Promote Industrial Hemp

Kansas legislators who have resisted proposals to legalize marijuana for medical use are advancing a proposal aimed at making the state an industrial hemp powerhouse.

The state House gave first-round approval Friday on a voice vote to a bill that would allow state universities and colleges to grow industrial hemp and conduct research on it. The House plans to take a final vote Monday to determine whether the measure goes to the Senate.

A 2014 federal law allowed states to set up such programs. Supporters said hemp could become a big crop for Kansas farmers.

A majority of states have legalized medical marijuana, but even limited proposals have foundered in Kansas.

The House bill would define industrial hemp as cannabis containing 0.3 percent or less of the high-producing chemical THC.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments