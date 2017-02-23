Kansas Lawmakers Still Debating Possible Tax Hike for Farmers

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says he’d consider capping a personal income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

But Brownback told reporters Wednesday that he wants to preserve the core of the exemption to help small businesses.

The Republican governor made his comments after vetoing a bill that would have increased income taxes to help balance the state budget. The measure would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.

The bill would have ended the exemption for farmers and business owners enacted in 2012. Brownback has championed the policy as pro-growth.

The governor said lawmakers could restore income taxes on the profits of farmers and business owners above $150,000.

Kansas legislators are not sure what path they will take to balance the state budget after failing to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing income taxes.

Brownback vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.

The House voted to override his action on an 85-40 vote. But the vote in the Senate at 24-16 was three votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary.

Some supporters of the bill said it’s now up to Brownback and his allies to come up with a new plan.

But Democratic Rep. Tom Sawyer of Wichita said he would like to keep passing bills similar to the one Brownback vetoed until lawmakers are willing to override the governor.