Kansas Legislators Override Veto, End Farm Income Tax Exemption | KRVN Radio

Kansas Legislators Override Veto, End Farm Income Tax Exemption

BY Associated Press | June 7, 2017
Kansas legislators have voted to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that would repeal or roll back past income tax cuts he has championed.
 The House voted 88-31 Tuesday night to overturn Brownback’s veto of a bill that will increase income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.
The tax increase is expected to raise $1.2 billion over two years by
increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.
  Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.
