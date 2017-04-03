Kansas Legislature Approves Truck Weight, Water Bills

Two pieces of legilsation were passed in the Kansas legislature last week.

The Senate passed HB 2095, which would increase the legal gross vehicle weight limit from 85,500 lbs. to 90,000 lbs. for trucks equipped with a six-axle semi-trailer combination that are hauling agricultural inputs and commodities.. A House-Senate conference committee likely will meet to discuss changes made by the Senate, but it’s expected HB 2095 will receive final action and be sent to the governor this week for his signature.

The Kansas House passed (SB 46) last week that would modify the current water conservation areas law and provide more flexibility for feedyards and dairies in using existing water rights. SB 46 also includes changes in law for consideration of a water right impairment.

Under current law, a water right holder can either go straight to district court or file a complaint with the chief engineer. The bill would funnel all impairment cases through the chief engineer before a water right holder could go to district court. The bill has passed both chambers and will be reviewed by a House-Senate conference committee this week. KLA and other stakeholders will urge legislators to remove a House floor amendment that would redefine what constitutes a water right impairment.