Kansas Legislature Looking At Ag Sales Tax Exemptions

Members of the House Tax Committee continued the hearing on HB 2023 last week. The bill would reinstate the Kansas income tax on non-wage income for about 330,000 LLCs, partnerships, subchapter S corporations and sole proprietorships. KLA testified as neutral to the bill, but urged lawmakers to reinstate the net operating loss deduction if the current business income tax exemption is repealed. HB 2023 would be effective January 1, 2017, and is estimated to generate about $230 million in additional state revenue.

Also last week, the House Tax Committee held an informational discussion about sales tax exemptions and set aside a number of exemptions for further consideration as sources of additional revenue for the state. The exemption for farm machinery and equipment sales and the exemption for certain feedyard and dairy construction projects are among those on the list for further consideration by the committee. These two sales tax exemptions are strongly supported by KLA. The KLA legislative affairs staff will present testimony in defense of these exemptions today (1/30).

HB 2043, which would repeal a five-year audit requirement for self-insured workers’ compensation pools, passed out of the House Committee on Insurance and now is eligible for action by the full House of Representatives. This bill would save KLA Risk Management Services and other similar pools a costly, redundant audit performed every five years by the Kansas Insurance Commission.

KLA will submit testimony this week on a number of other bills. One of those bills is proposed legislation (SB 60) that would extend the sunset provision for several Kansas Department of Agriculture fees, including dairy inspection fees. The association will testify in opposition to HB 2032, which would increase fees on stockwater use. KLA also will voice opposition to HCR 5004, a constitutional amendment that would grant home rule authority to county governments and could threaten agriculture’s statutory exemption from zoning. KLA will testify in support of HB 2095 in the House Transportation Committee. The bill would allow a special permit for trucks to operate on six axles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 90,000 lbs., which is consistent with the federal bridge formula.