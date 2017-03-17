class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222784 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas Legislature Passes Sales Tax Break After Wildfire | KRVN Radio

Kansas Legislature Passes Sales Tax Break After Wildfire

BY Associated Press | March 17, 2017
Home News Cattle
Kansas Legislature Passes Sales Tax Break After Wildfire

Kansas lawmakers agreed unanimously on a bill giving a sales tax break to people rebuilding fences on agricultural land after wildfires burned more than 1,000 square miles of the state.

The Kansas House voted to agree with the Senate’s amendments Friday that clarify the tax break goes to rebuilding fences, not new construction. The bill will go to Gov. Sam Brownback.

The bill gives a sales tax exemption on supplies bought to rebuild or repair fencing after the wildfire. Lawmakers passed a similar proposal after wildfires in two counties last year.

Brownback declared a state of emergency March 5 and signed an executive order four days later to help bring relief supplies.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments