Kansas Leopold Conservation Award Program Seeks Nominees

Sand County Foundation, the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts (KACD) and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas (RTK) are accepting applications until June 2 for the 2017 Leopold Conservation Award. The $10,000 award honors Kansas farmers, ranchers and other private landowners who voluntarily demonstrate outstanding stewardship and management of natural resources.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Leopold Conservation Award inspires other landowners and provides a visible forum where farmers, ranchers and other private landowners are recognized as conservation leaders. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage, which he called “an evolutionary possibility and an ecological necessity.”

“The Leopold Conservation Award Program provides a valuable opportunity to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Kansas agricultural landowners who are committed to strong conservation practices and effective stewardship,” said Jim Krueger, Executive Director of the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts.

“We are proud to be a partner in the Leopold Conservation Award Program in Kansas,” said Bill Eastman, Chair of the Board at RTK. “The private landowners we honor play a critical role in caring for the natural resources we all depend on.”

Applications for the award must be postmarked by June 2, 2017 and mailed to KACD c/o Jim Krueger, 1008 2500 Avenue, Abilene KS 67410. Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves.

The award will be presented on November 20, 2017 at the KACD Annual Convention in Wichita.

The Leopold Conservation Award Program in Kansas is made possible thanks to the generous support of Clean Line Energy Partners, Ducks Unlimited, ITC Great Plains, Westar Energy, Kansas Forest Service, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and USDA NRCS Kansas.