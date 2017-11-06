Kansas Sorghum Farmers Congratulate David Schemm as new Kansas FSA Director

COLWICH, Kan. — – Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association is pleased with the recent appointment of David Schemm, grain sorghum and wheat farmer from Sharon Springs, to his new role as Farm Service Agency’s State Executive Director for Kansas.

David is admired by his peers and has strong knowledge of government policies affecting growers. As past president of National Association of Wheat Growers, Schemm worked tirelessly to advance member interests on behalf of NAWG . “He is absolutely a positive person. He has overcome adversity and we look forward to working with him in his new, exciting role,” said Kent Winter, KGSPA President, and farmer from Andale.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Farm Service Agency (FSA) helps to keep America’s farmers and ranchers in business as they face the uncertainties of weather and markets. The FSA delivers commodity, credit, conservation, disaster, and emergency assistance programs that help improve the stability and strength of the agricultural economy.