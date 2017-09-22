Kansas Soybean Commission Requests Proposals; FY ’19 Funding Decisions to Be Made in December

The Kansas Soybean Commission (KSC) is requesting research and education proposals for fiscal year 2019. Proposals are due Oct. 16
, and an individual may be listed as the principal investigator or educator on only one. The commissioners will review ideas for breeding, production and environmental programs; livestock- and human-nutrition or food-safety studies; commercially significant, value-added projects that will use large quantities of soybeans; and domestic or international marketing and transportation programs.
More information about KSC’s priorities, complete instructions and application forms are available at http://KansasSoybeans.org/forms on the web or by calling the Kansas Soybean office at 877-KS-SOYBEAN (877-577-6923). Proposers who gain preliminary approval from the commissioners will make formal presentations Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Topeka or via teleconferencing.
The three-day funding meeting will begin at 8 a.m. each day. The commissioners also will discuss current projects, market-development activities, educational programs and administrative items. To obtain a complete agenda or to suggest additional topics for deliberation, contact KSC Administrator Kenlon Johannes at johannes@kansassoybeans.org or at the office.