Kansas Soybean Commission Requests Proposals; FY ’20 Funding Decisions to Be Made in December

The Kansas Soybean Commission (KSC) is requesting research and education proposals for its fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1, 2019 . Proposals are due Oct. 15 , and an individual may be listed as the principal investigator or educator on only one. The commissioners will review ideas for breeding, production and environmental programs; animal- and human-nutrition or food-safety studies; commercially significant, value-added projects that will use large quantities of soybeans; and domestic or international marketing and transportation programs.

More information about KSC's priorities, complete instructions and application forms are available at http://KansasSoybeans.org/ or by calling the Kansas Soybean office at 877-KS-SOYBEAN (877-577-6923). Proposers who gain preliminary approval from the commissioners will make formal presentations Nov. 29-Dec. 1 in Topeka or via teleconferencing.