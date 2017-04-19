class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229904 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas Soybean Commission to Consider USB Nominees

BY KS Soybean | April 19, 2017
Courtesy of KS Soybean

During an upcoming conference call, the Kansas Soybean Commission will discuss potential nominees for the United Soybean Board, and it will submit a preferred candidate’s and an alternate’s names to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in May. The Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act authorized the national board, and the secretary of agriculture appoints members from the soybean farmers that qualified state soybean boards nominate. The eventual appointee will serve a three-year term beginning in December. For more details, including the commission’s plan to reach diverse candidates, eligible farmers should call 877-KS-SOYBEAN (877-577-6923) or visit http://KansasSoybeans.org/forms on the web. KSC must receive applications by April 28.

