BY Kansas Soybean Commission | February 4, 2018
Kansas Soybean Commission to Meet March 16; Agenda Includes Selecting Commissioners-at-large
The Kansas Soybean Commission (KSC) will conduct a regular meeting Friday, March 16, at the Kansas Soybean Building in Topeka. It will begin at 8 a.m.
During that meeting, the commissioners will fill two at-large positions. Any active soybean farmer in Kansas can apply for them through Feb. 28. The appointees will take their seats on the commission at the Aug. 17 meeting and serve three-year terms. More information and the application are available at http://KansasSoybeans.org/forms on the web or by calling the Kansas Soybean office at 877-KS-SOYBEAN (877-577-6923).

 

The commissioners also will discuss current and future research projects, market-development activities, educational programs, and administrative items. To obtain a complete agenda or to suggest additional topics for deliberation, contact KSC Administrator Kenlon Johannes at johannes@kansassoybeans.org or at the office.

