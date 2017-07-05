Kansas State University Animal Science Professors Named ADSA President, Foundation Scholar

Karen Schmidt, a professor of animal science and chair of the food science undergraduate program at Kansas State University, was named the president of the American Dairy Science Association during the group’s recent annual meeting.

“It is an honor to serve the society in this capacity,” Schmidt said. “This year, I look forward to working with members to develop strategic plans and implement initiatives to achieve our vision statement: Science, Education and Service for the Global Dairy Sector.”

Schmidt received her bachelor’s degree in food science from The Pennsylvania State University (1979) and her master’s and doctoral degrees in food science from the University of Minnesota (1986, 1989). She joined the faculty at the University of Georgia in 1990 and in 1994 she joined the faculty at K-State with a teaching and research appointment.

In 2011, she received the Milk Industry Foundation Teaching Award. Her research area has focused on the quality and functionality of dairy foods, dairy proteins and functional foods. During her time at K-State, she has served as an adviser to the Food Science Club and Dairy Science Club and coached seven food science quiz bowl teams and eight dairy products evaluation teams.

Also during the annual meeting, K-State associate professor Jayendra “Jay” Amamcharla was recognized as the 2017 recipient of the ADSA Foundation Scholar Award in dairy foods.

Amamcharla earned his bachelor’s degree from Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University, India, in 1998 and his master’s in dairy engineering from the National Dairy Research Institute, India, in 2001. In 2008, he earned a doctorate in agricultural and biosystems engineering from North Dakota State University.

He also worked as a postdoctoral research associate in the dairy science department at South Dakota State University.

Amamcharla joined the faculty at K-State in 2012. He has focused his efforts on developing an effective and innovative research program in the area of dairy product processing.

He is an author or co-author of 22 peer-reviewed publications in various internationally recognized scientific journals and 47 abstracts at international conferences. He is also active in undergraduate teaching and advising.

The ADSA Foundation Scholar Award in Dairy Foods was created to recognize a young scholar from the dairy foods division and their potential in research and educational leadership and to identify critical issues affecting the future of the dairy industry. Special requirements include 10 years or less since earning a final academic degree, current active membership in ADSA, exemplary research or educational programs (instruction, extension, or industry), and potential for future leadership.

ADSA is an international organization of educators, scientists, and industry representatives who are committed to advancing the dairy industry and keenly aware of the vital role the dairy sciences play in fulfilling the economic, nutritive, and health requirements of the world’s population. It provides leadership in scientific and technical support to sustain and grow the global dairy industry through generation, dissemination, and exchange of information and services.