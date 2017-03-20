Kansas State University Animal Science Students Earn Spot in Nationals

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A team of Kansas State University animal sciences and industry students won the 2017 Midwest Regional Animal Science Academic Quadrathlon, earning them a spot in the national meet this summer.

Kansas State beat 12 teams from other universities. The competition includes four events: laboratory practicum, written exam, oral presentation and quiz bowl.

Team members include Jenna Chance, sophomore, Lebanon, Ind.; Cameron Hayden, junior, Cassopolis, Mich.; Taylor Ochsner, junior, Andover, Kan.; and MaRyka Smith, senior, Hoyt, Kan. The team is coached by assistant professor Karol Fike.

In the laboratory practicum, the team demonstrates its ability to perform physical skills. The work at each station usually involves a species such as beef or swine or a disciplinary area such as nutrition or meats.

The written exam questions may involve any area related to animal production and products. Each team works on one exam, dividing the questions as they wish.

In the oral presentation, the students may choose from a list of topics related to animal agriculture. They have 60 minutes to prepare the presentation. This is an exercise in cooperative problem solving.

In the Quiz Bowl, questions may be on any topic that relates to animal agriculture and that can be answered in a short period of time.

Kansas State won the laboratory practicum and written exam, placed fourth in the quiz bowl and fifth in the oral presentation to win the regional competition.

The team is sponsored by Fourth and Pomeroy Associates, Inc. of Clay Center. Joe Ebert, vice president and general manager, is a 1971 Kansas State graduate in animal sciences and industry, and Jim Brown, retired president, is a 1959 graduate in feed science and management.

The regional competition followed a local quadrathlon in February, where 17 teams of Kansas State students competed to move on to the regional competition. The national competition will take place in July in Baltimore, Md., held in conjunction with the American Society of Animal Science meetings.