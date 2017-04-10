Kansas State University Wins National Meat Animal Evaluation Contest

Kansas State University beat 12 other schools to win the national championship at the 2017 Collegiate Meat Animal Evaluation Contest.

The three-day competition concluded April 4 with the champion teams and individuals being recognized at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan. Kansas State won its’ first-ever national title in this contest last year, and now has successfully defended that win.

The team won several categories, including market animal, breeding, swine and communications. Chase Gleason (Uniontown, Kan.) won the overall individual title, while Shelby Teague (Fort Morgan, Colo.) placed third and Brooke Jensen (Courtland, Kan.) was fourth.

“We are proud of our students and coaches for their hard work and accomplishments,” said Ken Odde, department head for animal sciences and industry. “This is a challenging contest that not only tests a student’s ability in meat and livestock evaluation, but also requires that they understand pricing, which is particularly important in today’s value-based marketing system.”

The event rotates between host institutions across the country. The competition includes live market animal carcass predictions and pricing, breeding animal evaluation and meat judging competition and serves as a capstone judging experience for students because it incorporates many concepts that are applicable to the meat industry.

The team is coached by Travis O’Quinn and Chris Mullinix and assisted by graduate students Austin Langemeier and Lauren Prill.

In addition to Gleason, Teague and Jensen, team members include Trevor Birky (Strang, Neb.); Dakota Ferguson (Williamsburg, Kan.); Callahan Grund (Wallace, Kan.); Lauren Ivey (Montpelier, Va.); Matt Marion (Terre Haute, Ind.); Austin Matheny (Mayslick, Ky.); Cole Renner (Norton, Kan.); Leah Scholz, (Lancaster, Kan.); Maggie Smith (Lewistown, Ill.); Jessie Vallejo (Gridley, Cal.); Emily Voris (Atwater, Cal.); and Jake Wagner (Erie, Colo.).

Here are the top finishers for Kansas State University’s meat animal evaluation team at the 2017 national contest, held Apr. 2-4 in Manhattan.

Team Results

Champion Team – market animal, breeding, swine and communications

Reserve Champion Team – meats and beef

Third Place Team – sheep

Individual Results (top 10 finishers)

Chase Gleason (Uniontown, Kan.) – High individual overall; 1st market animal; 1st swine; 3rd breeding; 4th beef; and 5th meats;

Shelby Teague (Fort Morgan, Colo.) – 3dd overall; 1st beef; 3rd market animal; 4th meats; 7th swine; and 8th breeding;

Brooke Jensen (Courtland, Kan.) – 4th overall; 1st breeding; 5th beef; 9th meats; 9th swine; and 10th sheep;

Jessie Vallejo (Gridley, Cal.) – 7th breeding;

Matt Marion (Terre Haute, Ind.) – 10th breeding;

Lauren Ivy (Montpelier, Va.) – 10th swine.