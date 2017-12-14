Kansas Water Authority Approves 2018 Surplus Water Report

This week the Kansas Water Authority (KWA) met in the city of McPherson for their December meeting. They also had the opportunity to tour the Kansas Municipalities Utilities (KMU) Facility.

The KWA received updates on vital water projects and issues in the state including a Water Quality Update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Equus Beds/Groundwater Management District No. 2 Sustainability Assessment that has been conducted by Don Whittemore with the Kansas Geological Survey. The Water Research Coordinating Team reported on and about the ongoing research coordination efforts to address water issues within the regions. The KWA approved the 2018 Surplus Water Report, and agreed to allow the Kansas Water Office to enter into the Wolf Creek Marketing Contract that will expire this year. As part of the Kansas Water Vision the KWA also heard updates from six of the Regional Advisory Committees on implementation of their regional priority projects.

The KWA was updated on the Legislative Interim Water Committee and approved the 2018 Annual Report to the Governor and Legislature. Lunch was sponsored by the City of McPherson and CHS Refinery, both past Be the Vision recipients.

The KWA is responsible for advising the Governor, Legislature and Director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues. They also ensure that water policies and programs address the needs of all Kansans as well as serve as advisors of the Kansas Water Vision and Kansas Water Plan. The KWA was established in 1981 and consists of 13 voting members who are appointed by the Governor or Legislative leadership. State agency directors serve as ex-officio members.

The next meeting will be held in Topeka, Kansas January 24, 2018. KWA meetings are held throughout the year and for additional information and other upcoming meetings, visitwww.kwo.ks.gov.