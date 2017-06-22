KARL program begins transition, announces J.J. Jones interim president

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership board of directors announced J.J. Jones as the new interim president of the KARL program, effective July 1, 2017. Jones will succeed Alvin Davis, who resigned from the position.

As interim president, Jones will usher in a new strategy to further the vision, mission, and direction of the long-time leadership program focused on developing excellence in rural and agriculture industry leadership.

“J.J. brings deep roots in agriculture and a passion for leadership to the program,” said Jerry McReynolds, chairman of the KARL board of directors. “That background is a perfect fit to kick start the new strategy and vision the board of directors has set.”

“Our program needs to revitalize and evolve in the same way our leaders have over the years,” added McReynolds. “Our goal has always been to provide a premier leadership program that will benefit rural Kansas and the agriculture industry.”

Steve Baccus, vice-chair of the board, said the board acknowledges that the resignation of Davis prompted the shift in strategy and direction, and said Jones will be able to “step in and get Class 14 started.”

“J.J. is connected to agriculture, and as a graduate of Class 10 will be able to help guide the next class as they prepare for their two-year journey,” Baccus said.

The KARL board recently introduced the program’s 14th class, and is committed to the class’s success moving forward.

The program will begin a search for a permanent president with the application process opening on June 21 and closing on July 15. Anyone interested in applying for the position is encouraged to contact Janice Lierz, executive assistant, at the KARL office located in Umberger Hall on the Kansas State University campus. Lierz can be reached at jlierz@ksu.edu or by calling 785-532-6300.

The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, educational organization dedicated to developing leaders for agriculture, business, and rural communities. More information can be found atwww.karlprogram.com or on the KARL Facebook page.