KDA and Commerce Seek Participants for Trade Mission to Brazil

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture, together with the Kansas Department of Commerce, is seeking individuals to participate in a trade mission to Brazil. This mission will allow Kansas businesses who have an interest in exporting to Brazil to increase market opportunities. Travel dates are August 7-11, 2017.

“This trade mission is the perfect way to engage the culture and propagate relationships with important trade partners in Brazil,” said Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave. “We at the Kansas Department of Commerce look forward to cultivating opportunities for the state’s businesses and to spreading the word about the benefits of doing business with Kansas companies.”

“There is great potential for small businesses in Kansas to achieve growth through strategic efforts to explore this export market,” said Kansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Jackie McClaskey. “Brazil is an important export market for Kansas, traditionally ranking as one of our top 10 trading partners.”

Based on 2016 data, Brazil is Kansas’ seventh largest export market, totaling $344 million. Compared with the previous year, Kansas exports to Brazil experienced a 40 percent increase. Top categories for exports are aircraft and parts, alcoholic beverages, bakery, cereals, confectionery, dairy/cheese, electric machinery, high-value consumer oriented products, industrial machinery, meat, pharmaceutical products, and wheat.

This trade mission is funded in part by the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant. The STEP grant is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and helps Kansas non-exporters to get started and existing exporters to export more. Selected participants will be eligible for travel stipends for airfare and hotel, and will receive a per diem for meals. Participants will be responsible for the cost of other incidental expenses.

Participants of this trade mission will promote the use of Kansas products. All interested Kansas small businesses are encouraged to apply. For more information on the trade mission to Brazil, including instructions on how to apply and application requirements, go to agriculture.ks.gov/international, or contact Suzanne Ryan-Numrich at suzanne.numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704. Deadline for submitting applications for consideration is June 16, 2017.