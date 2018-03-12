KDA Announces Specialty Crop Grant Opportunity

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2018 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Funds for the program are awarded to the agency by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (USDA–AMS). The funds are in turn granted to projects and organizations that promote the competitiveness of specialty crops by achieving defined performance measures.

The purpose of the specialty crop program is to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

Each state that applies to participate in the SCBGP is reviewed and approved by USDA–AMS and will receive an estimated base amount plus an amount based on the value of specialty crop cash receipts and the acreage of specialty crop production in the state. In 2018 it is expected that Kansas will receive approximately $348,850.

Applications from Kansas organizations and projects will be evaluated by a team of external reviewers. The team will rate proposals on their ability to successfully promote specialty crops in Kansas and make a positive impact on the Kansas economy. Those recommendations will be submitted to the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, who will make the final awards.

Applications are due to KDA no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 23, 2018. For more information, or to download the 2018 application, go to www.agriculture.ks.gov/ specialtycrop.

This grant opportunity supports the development of partnerships and resources that will grow the Kansas specialty crop industry, which is the growth objective for that sector within the Kansas agricultural growth strategy project. For more information about the Kansas Ag Growth project or about specialty crops in Kansas, go to www.agriculture.ks.gov/GrowAg.