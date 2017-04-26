KDA Grant Supports Disposal of Orphaned Pesticide

The Kansas Department of Agriculture pesticide and fertilizer program recently received a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Bureau of Air to aid in the disposal of orphaned pesticide products. The grant was made possible by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7. The grant extends over a two-year period for a total of $75,000.

Orphaned pesticide products are herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides that can no longer be offered for sale in Kansas. This can include partially used products owned by private citizens, unsold products at retailers, or unused/partially used products owned by an applicator. Disposal of these products must be done at your local Household Hazardous Waste facility (HHW). Although the HHW will often take pesticide waste at no charge from an individual or at little to no charge from a business, sometimes the cost of disposal for the facility is too great or the facility is not permitted to take that particular type/kind of waste. The grant is available for those instances when the HHW will not take the waste for these reasons.

The orphaned pesticide waste grant applies to waste from homeowners, farmers, ranchers, retailers, businesses or other private individuals. The waste must be taken to the HHW; funds are dispersed either to the HHW or to the waste contractor. Grant funds can also pay for the disposal of abandoned pesticide waste left on property that was sold or waste that was dumped or abandoned. The grant period began in December 2016, and a total of $16,000 has been awarded so far.

To apply for funds to dispose of orphaned pesticide waste, contact the KDA pesticide and fertilizer program at 785-564-6688or email product registration specialist Judy Glass at Judy.Glass@ks.gov. You will need to complete a form and receive approval before disposing of waste. This grant helps KDA fulfill its mission to serve Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and the customers they serve, while protecting natural resources and promoting public health and safety.