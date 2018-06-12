KDA Offers 2018 Organic Certification Cost Share Program

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the national Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP), allowing farms, ranches and businesses which produce, process or package certified organic agricultural products to be reimbursed for eligible expenses.

The OCCSP allows state agencies to provide reimbursement to certified organic operators for up to 75 percent of the operation’s total allowable certification costs, up to a maximum of $750 per certification scope in the areas of crops, livestock, wild crops and handling (i.e., processing). The current period of qualification for organic operations seeking reimbursements is from Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018, and applications will be accepted through Dec. 15, 2018.

The application for the cost share funding, as well as other information about the program, is available on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/organiccostshare. Reimbursements will be on a first come, first served basis, based on receipt of the completed application packet, until available funding is exhausted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency administers two organic certification cost share programs, and awards the OCCSP funds to eligible state agencies that serve as administering entities who work directly with organic operations to reimburse organic certification costs.

KDA is committed to serving all Kansas farmers and encouraging economic growth of the agriculture industry, which is the state’s largest economic driver.

Questions regarding cost share funds for organic certification may be directed to KDA economist Kellen Liebsch at Kellen.Liebsch@ks.gov or 785-564-6726. Additional information can be found at the USDA National Organic Program website at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/occsp/.