KDA Offers Reimbursement to Specialty Crop Growers

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for reimbursement to Kansas specialty crop growers who attend the Great Lakes Expo held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, from December 4-6, 2018.

KDA will reimburse Kansas specialty crop growers up to $100 for conference registration. A flat-fee conference travel stipend of $750 is also offered. Both awards are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for application is October 30, 2018. Applicants who apply for the travel stipend and registration fee reimbursement will be required to attend the conference and to complete surveys before, immediately after and six months post-conference prior to payment being issued.

This program is made possible by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG). The SCBG makes funds available to state departments of agriculture solely to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. According to USDA, specialty crops are defined as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

This grant fits the vision of KDA to provide an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy.

More information on the Great Lakes Expo can be found at www.glexpo.com.

For application details, go to the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/grants. Questions should be directed to Lexi Wright, From the Land of Kansas Program Coordinator, at 785-564-6755 or lexi.wright@ks.gov.