KDA to Host Jon Schallert Business Development Workshop on March 20

The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a business development workshop in Hays on Wednesday, March 20. Jon Schallert, internationally recognized speaker and business expert, will present a workshop titled: “Transform Your Business into a Consumer Destination.” The workshop will provide Kansas agribusinesses and communities with the business principles and tools needed to reinvent their business or community into a consumer destination.

The KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant to help fund this workshop. The schedule for the day will include:

Keynote Session: 8:00 a.m.–11:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Marketing Roundtable: 12:30 p.m.–2:00 p.m.

“We are pleased to offer this workshop as a great opportunity for communities and small businesses to continue to grow and build upon rural prosperity across state of Kansas,” said Kansas Acting Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “Agriculture growth plays a big role in rural revitalization as well as health of the Kansas economy, as agriculture accounts for over 40 percent of the state’s economy and 13 percent of the state’s workforce.” Beam added that with more information and education, Kansas’ small and rural agribusinesses will be better able to serve as economic engines for their communities.

The workshop will be held at the Fort Hays State Memorial Union at 700 College Drive in Hays. The workshop is provided at no cost to attendees. Registration for this workshop is now open. Registration includes lunch; however, lunch will only be guaranteed to those participants who register by March 15. Register at https://bit.ly/2St1X7t.