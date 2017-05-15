class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235834 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Key USDA Positions Reportedly Set

BY Washington Insider/DTN | May 15, 2017
Key USDA positions are set to be announced. Sources signal the possible new spots include:

Deputy Secretary: Steve Censky, currently CEO of the American Soybean Association, who worked at USDA in the Reagan and George H. Bush administrations.

Undersecretary for the new Farm Production and Conservation: Bill Northey, Iowa’s agriculture commissioner. The position includes overseeing the Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs: Ted McKinney, Indiana’s state agriculture director. He is close to Vice President Mike Pence and is a former director of global corporate affairs for Elanco Animal Health.

