KFB awards grants to Kansas FFA chapters

Manhattan, Kansas – In their ongoing support of Kansas FFA, Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) awarded 13 grants worth $5,900 to FFA chapters across the state. The grants were for two different award programs. One provided funding to new FFA chapters chartered during the 2016-2017 school year and the other provided funding for chapters partnering with county Farm Bureaus on local projects.

Chapters receiving new chapter grants included:

• Independence FFA in Montgomery County

• Skyline FFA in Pratt County

• Stanton County FFA in Stanton County

Chapters receiving $500 for a joint project in partnership with a county Farm Bureau include:

• Chaparral and Harper County Farm Bureau

• Cimarron and Gray County Farm Bureau

• Clay Center and Clay County Farm Bureau

• Columbus and Cherokee County Farm Bureau

• Hays and Ellis County Farm Bureau

• Inman and McPherson County Farm Bureau

• Riverton and Cherokee County Farm Bureau

• Royal Valley and Jackson County Farm Bureau

• Solomon and Dickinson County Farm Bureau

• Southwestern Heights and Seward County Farm Bureau

These chapters were recognized on stage during the 89th Kansas FFA Convention on Wed., May 31 through Fri., June 2, 2017 at McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University Campus.