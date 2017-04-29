KFB Natural Resources Award Applications Due May 15

Taking care of the land and its natural resources is something farmers and ranchers spend their lives continually working toward. To recognize those efforts, Kansas Farm Bureau honors families across the state who exemplify good land stewardship.

The Natural Resources Award program recognizes Farm Bureau members of Kansas who use time-honored and cutting-edge conservation practices to protect and improve our state’s natural resources.

“We all know farmers and ranchers are stewards of the land,” Kent Askren, Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “This award recognizes families who use innovative practices and look for ways to continually improve how their operations impact the earth’s resources.”

Applications are due May 15 and can be completed online at www.kfb.org/nra. Winners are selected by county Farm Bureaus and forwarded to Kansas Farm Bureau for consideration in the state competition. State winners are recognized at Kansas Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in December.