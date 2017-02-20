KLA Call To Action On Transportation Bill

The Kansas Livestock Association is encouraging members to ask their legislators to vote YES on HB 2095, which would increase Kansas maximum legal weights from 85,500 lbs. to 90,000 lbs. for six-axle semi and trailer combinations (a semi with a triple-axle trailer). The House is expected to take action on the bill this week.

Members should remind their legislators that the bill would reduce the amount of weight per axle, which means less pavement and bridge surface damage; improve the braking capacity of a truck, creating a safer vehicle; bring Kansas in line with the maximum weight laws of surrounding states; help relieve a shortage of drivers and save a semi-load of cattle or grain every 20th trip.

This is a modest, reasonable and responsible bill that has a meaningful impact on farmers and ranchers. Contact information for legislators can be found here.