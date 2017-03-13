KS Crop Progress and Condition

For the week ending March 12, 2017, temperatures averaged four to six degrees above normal across the majority of the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Precipitation was limited to eastern counties and a few northern areas, with amounts generally less than a half inch. Warm and windy conditions affected the entire State. Wildfires caused damage in many areas, most notably Clark and Comanche counties. Temperature fluctuations raised concerns about wheat and livestock health. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 26 percent very short, 41 short, 33 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 19 percent very short, 38 short, 43 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 7 percent very poor, 16 poor, 37 fair, 38 good, and 2 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 5 percent, equal to last year, and near the five-year average of 2.

Livestock Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 24 fair, 67 good, and 7 excellent. Calving progress was 53 percent complete. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 57 average, and 42 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 15 fair, 80 good, and 4 excellent. Lambing progress was 67 percent complete. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 0 percent heavy, 58 average, and 42 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 2 percent very short, 5 short, 87 adequate, 6 surplus.

Stock water supplies were 4 percent very short, 12 short, 83 adequate, and 1 surplus.