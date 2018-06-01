KS FFA CHAPTERS HONORED FOR NATIONAL CHAPTER AWARD – STRENGTHENING AGRICULTURE

The National Chapter Award program recognizes chapters that actively implement a Program of Activities (POA). The program aligns chapters with the priorities and mission of the National FFA Organization—growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. A POA is designed to build and support strong, vital FFA chapters and emphasizes student, chapter, and community development
The fourth session of the 90th Kansas FFA Convention recognized the chapters excelling in the area of Strengthening Agriculture. The chapters in the gold division are among the top ten percent of FFA chapters in the state.
- Beloit FFA chapter
- Buhler FFA chapter
- Chapman FFA chapter
- Clay Center FFA chapter
- Ellsworth FFA chapter
- Hays FFA chapter
- Hiawatha FFA chapter
- Holton FFA chapter
- Hugoton FFA chapter
- Inman FFA chapter
- Marysville FFA chapter
- Mission Valley FFA chapter
- Republic County FFA chapter
- Riverton FFA chapter
- Southeast of Saline FFA chapter
- Southern Lyon County FFA chapter
- Southwestern Heights FFA chapter
- Spring Hill FFA chapter
- Tonganoxie FFA chapter
- Udall FFA chapter
The National Chapter Awards in the Strengthening Agriculture division are sponsored by the Reinhardt Family Foundation.