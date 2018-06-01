KS FFA CHAPTERS HONORED FOR NATIONAL CHAPTER AWARD – STRENGTHENING AGRICULTURE

The National Chapter Award program recognizes chapters that actively implement a Program of Activities (POA). The program aligns chapters with the priorities and mission of the National FFA Organization—growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. A POA is designed to build and support strong, vital FFA chapters and emphasizes student, chapter, and community development

The fourth session of the 90th Kansas FFA Convention recognized the chapters excelling in the area of Strengthening Agriculture. The chapters in the gold division are among the top ten percent of FFA chapters in the state.

Beloit FFA chapter

Buhler FFA chapter

Chapman FFA chapter

Clay Center FFA chapter

Ellsworth FFA chapter

Hays FFA chapter

Hiawatha FFA chapter

Holton FFA chapter

Hugoton FFA chapter

Inman FFA chapter

Marysville FFA chapter

Mission Valley FFA chapter

Republic County FFA chapter

Riverton FFA chapter

Southeast of Saline FFA chapter

Southern Lyon County FFA chapter

Southwestern Heights FFA chapter

Spring Hill FFA chapter

Tonganoxie FFA chapter

Udall FFA chapter

The National Chapter Awards in the Strengthening Agriculture division are sponsored by the Reinhardt Family Foundation.