KS FFA Members Recognized as State Stars

Each year, the Kansas FFA Association recognizes three FFA members who have the top Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs with the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness and Star in Ag Placement awards. The Star competitions are sponsored by ICM, Inc., United Bank and Trust and Kansas Farm Bureau. The 89th Kansas FFA Convention was held May 31–June 2, 2017, on the Kansas State University campus.

Labette County FFA member Deven Foster was recognized as the State Star in Ag Placement. Foster’s SAE is in Diversified Agriculture Production. He has worked on his family farm, which consists of a variety of row crops and a cow/calf operation. He has worked on soil preparation, fertilizer application, operating the planter, operating the wheat drill, and many other aspects of the operation. Foster is the son of Kenneth and Therese Foster. His FFA advisors are Dustin Wiley, Jim Gilpin, Kyle Zwahlen and Jeff Falkenstien.

Haven FFA member Cordell Waggoner was recognized as the State Star in Agribusiness. Waggoner’s SAE is in Wildlife Management. He raises game birds to sell to several different controlled shooting areas in a partnership with his brother. This year he built a third pen to raise their capacity to 3,000 birds which they raise from day-old chicks to flight-ready game birds. Waggoner is the son of Alan and Carol Waggoner. His FFA advisors are Corineah Williams, Steve Duft and Jeremiah Hobbs.

Mission Valley FFA member Tyler Phillips was recognized as the State Star Farmer. Phillips’ SAE is in Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship. He rents 300 acres of brome grass, 350 acres of prairie hay, and 18 acres of row crop land. He has recently expanded into the custom haying market for added income. He is majoring in farm and ranch management at Butler County Community College. Phillips is the son of Thomas and Amy Phillips. His FFA advisors are Kelly Hoelting and John Bergin.