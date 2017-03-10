KSU Appoints Brad White Director of Beef Cattle Institute

The College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University has appointed Brad White to director of the Beef Cattle Institute.

Founded in 2007, the Beef Cattle Institute is comprised of veterinarians, agricultural economists, nutritionists and other experts in beef production. The institute integrates multidisciplinary expertise from Kansas State University to deliver results for complex issues facing the beef industry.

Since October 2015, White has served as interim director of the institute. He has been on the faculty in the agricultural practices section of the college’s clinical sciences department since 2005, and was elevated to the rank of professor in 2016. White earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri in 1997 and a Master of Science from Mississippi State University in 2005. He worked for the Perry County Veterinary Hospital in Perryville, Missouri, from 1997 to 2003.

“We thank Dr. White for his excellent service as the interim director, and we have great confidence in his ability to guide the Beef Cattle Institute toward continued success,” said Tammy Beckham, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine. “During his time as interim director, Dr. White has assembled a multidisciplinary leadership team composed of faculty from the College of Veterinary Medicine and the College of Agriculture. He has worked with industry leaders to establish a vision for the future of the institute, and I have complete confidence he will continue to build partnerships and strengthen the relevance of the institute and its ability to serve the beef cattle industry of Kansas and the nation.”

“The Beef Cattle Institute is a great environment to work as it brings together experts from multiple disciplines allowing us to provide holistic answers to pertinent industry questions,” White said. “We work closely with our external advisory team comprised of industry leaders to maintain our focus on issues important to the beef industry. The overall goal of the institute is to make a positive impact by providing actionable information from our research and education programs to decision-makers throughout the beef value chain.”

White has authored or co-authored 99 peer-reviewed manuscripts and 10 book chapters. As a principal investigator or co-investigator, he has obtained 25 grants in extramural research funding, totaling more than $3 million. White currently serves as president-elect for the Academy of Veterinary Consultants. He also is a member of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, American Veterinary Medical Association, Kansas Veterinary Medical Association, Phi Zeta Veterinary Honor Society and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The mission of the Beef Cattle Institute is utilizing collaborative multidisciplinary expertise to promote successful beef production through the discovery and delivery of actionable information and innovative decision support tools.