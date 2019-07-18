Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN, AGCO work together to deploy cutting-edge equipment in support of farmer-led stewardship

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. and DULUTH, Ga. – Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN today joined global agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO Corporation in a new collaboration to help farmers deploy cutting-edge application equipment, noting the importance of precision agriculture tools to farmers’ efforts to safeguard natural resources and focus on optimizing farm economics.

“Working with AGCO to promote precision agriculture tools makes perfect sense for Land O’Lakes, including our North American network of locally-owned ag retailers, and the farmers we serve,” said Matt Carstens, senior vice president of Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN. “AGCO’s expertise in manufacturing cutting-edge agricultural equipment complements Land O’Lakes’ commitment to supporting farmer-led stewardship with technology, insights and in-field capabilities.”

“The precision and versatility of AGCO technology equips applicators with the tools to help them tackle jobs efficiently and productively, while maintaining a focus on protecting the air, land and water,” said David Webster, director of application equipment marketing NA, AGCO Corporation. “We are pleased to work alongside Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN and committed to supporting farmers and their ag retailer advisors with tools that can help them run an efficient operation, balancing environmental benefits and profit potential on every acre.”

“At NuWay-K&H Cooperative we began offering precision ag services back in 1995, and we’ve always been on the leading edge of bringing new technology to growers faster and more efficiently than any other supplier in our market area,” said Jeff Crissinger, vice president of agronomy sales and marketing at NuWay-K&H Cooperative, a Minnesota-based Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN agricultural retailer. “The AGCO offering through Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN is an exciting new collaboration and will help us continue to support our growers through leading technologies that support both the grower’s business and their environmental impact.”

Today’s announcement builds on an existing relationship between AGCO and WinField United, the crop inputs, seed and agronomy business of Land O’Lakes, Inc.

The Land O’Lakes ag retail network reaches more than 300,000 farmers nationwide – approximately half of U.S. harvested acres – through the farmer-owned cooperative’s locally-owned network of ag retailers.