Landlord Tenant Cash Rent Workshop

Current and future landowners and tenants should make plans to attend the Landlord-Tenant Farmland Cash Rent Workshop.
This workshop will cover current trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations, and plus current UNL crop budget information.
(Audio) Workshop presenter Allan Vyhnalek shared the details of the event in a Rural Radio Network Interview. Click here for the audio.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Contact
|Register
|8/8
|ENREC, near Mead
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Keith Glewen
|402-624-8030
|8/9
|Dakota City, Dakota County Extension
|9:00 a.m. to Noon
|Carol Larvick
|402-987-2140
|8/19
|St. Paul, City Library
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Troy Ingram
|308-754-5422
|8/20
|Wilber, Saline County Extension Office
|9:00 a.m. to Noon
|Randy Pryor
|402-821-2151
|8/21
|Lincoln, Lancaster County Extension
|1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Tyler Williams
|402-441-7180