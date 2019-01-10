Latest Kansas Soybean 100-bushel Club Member Sets New Record

Despite challenging weather during harvest, the best agronomic practices and wisely selected varieties still contributed to Kansas farmers’ producing high-yielding, valuable soybeans in 2018.

“The annual Kansas Soybean Yield and Value Contests recognize outstanding Kansas farmers and provide fun incentives for them to improve,” said Doug Shoup, Ph.D., Scranton, a former Kansas State University area agronomist, who just completed his fifth and final year as the contests coordinator. “They also allow the Kansas Soybean Association, thanks to checkoff funding from the Kansas Soybean Commission, to share what participants learned to benefit all Kansas soybean farmers.”

Love & Love Farms, Montezuma, topped the statewide irrigated division with a conventional-tillage entry that made 104.14 bushels per acre – the contest’s new record and only the second entry ever to document more than 100 bushels. Matt Geiger, Denton, led the dryland division with a conventional-tillage entry of 94.10 bushels per acre. Kole McCauley, Leona, won the value contest with $1.037 per bushel of increased value (12.1 percent over the cash price).

The yield contest included 29 entries, down 11 from 2017. The 19 winners in 10 categories had verified yields averaging 81.87 bushels per acre, compared to the reported state average of 42bushels per acre in 2018. The contest winners’ average increased by 3.76 bushels per acre, while the state average increased 2 bushels per acre from 2017.

The value contest had 21 entries, 10 fewer than in the previous year. For their protein and oil contents, the top three entries averaged 99.3 cents (11.5 percent)in increased value over the $8.60base cash price. In 2017, that average was 93.8 cents (10.2 percent) above a $9.18 cash price.

From north-northeastern Kansas, Jason Taylor, Highland, won the district conventional-tillage, dryland competition with 92.31 bushels per acre. Henry Farms Inc., Robinson, won the district no-till, dryland competition with 79.10 bushels per acre and placed third in the Kansas Soybean Value Contest with 95.2 cents per bushel (11.1 percent) of increased value.

From northeastern Kansas, Kenny Wilson, Horton, placed second to Geiger (Denton) in the district conventional-tillage, dryland competition with 80.61 bushels per acre. William (Alex) Noll, Winchester, placed third with 73.90 bushels per acre and placed second in the Kansas Soybean Value Contest with 98.9 cents per bushel (11.5 percent) of increased value. Vering Land & Pork, Marysville, won the district no-till, dryland competition with 78.64 bushels per acre. Terry Strube, Horton,placed second with 74.79 bushels per acre. Kent Grimm, Morrill, placed second in the statewide no-till, irrigated competition with 87.96 bushels per acre. David Olson, Hiawatha, placed third with 84.25 bushels per acre.

In north-central Kansas, Rod Stewart, Washington, won the district conventional-tillage, dryland competition with 65.82 bushels per acre. Ryan Stewart, Washington, won the district no-till, dryland competition with 80.50 bushels per acre. Lee Pifer, Washington, placed second with 67.10 bushels per acre. Curtis Kohman, Washington, placed third with 66.10 bushels per acre.

In southeastern Kansas, Bob Timmons of Timmons Bros. Farms, Fredonia, won the district conventional-tillage, dryland competition with 79.42 bushels per acre. Bradley McVey, Fredonia, won the district no-till, dryland competition with 67.36 bushels per acre.

From northwestern Kansas, Michael Meier, Selden, placed second (to Love & Love Farms) in the statewide conventional-tillage, irrigated competition with 95.36 bushels per acre. Scott Ellis and Brock Ellis of Ellis Farms Inc., Norton, placed third with 94.26 bushels per acre. Harold Koster, Hoxie, won the statewide no-till, irrigated competition with 88.92 bushels per acre.

The Kansas Soybean Association presented the state and district winners with plaques or certificates and monetary prizes from the Kansas Soybean Commission at the Kansas Soybean Expo, Jan. 9 in Topeka. The highest dryland and irrigated yields in the state each received a $1,000 award, and Love & Love Farms (Montezuma) got an additional $1,000 bonus for surpassing 100 bushels per acre. In each district, first place won $300, second earned $200, and third received $100.