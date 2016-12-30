Lawmaker Urges Trump to Combine EPA, DOE

The incoming Trump administration should combine the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Energy (DOE) into one agency, according to Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Cramer is a Trump energy adviser and said he proposed the idea in a policy paper and has not heard from Trump about whether he supports it or not. Cramer said such an action would generate administrative efficiencies.

“I’m looking for efficiencies,” Cramer told Bloomberg BNA. “Besides good policy, I think it could be pretty efficient as well — putting all of these scientists and researchers together. There are obvious connections because, really, our energy policy has largely become environmental policy.”

However, others point out the effort would need congressional action and that it is not clear whether the Trump administration would back such a move. Cramer acknowledged that situation and said he would not pursue legislation if the administration did not back the plan.

Prior efforts to combine the two agencies has not gained traction in Congress to bring about the change.

Others note that the two agencies, while dealing in similar areas, have differing responsibilities. For example, they note that DOE is primarily oriented toward research and development and overseeing the nuclear waste cleanup and the nuclear arsenal. By contrast, EPA is primarily a regulatory agency with a focus on implementing and enforcing environmental statutes.