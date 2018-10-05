Lawmakers Push Trump to Approve E15

Two members of the House of Representatives have asked President Donald Trump’s administration to allow E15 to be sold year-round, four days ahead of Trump’s scheduled rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he is expected to announce a plan to direct the EPA to conduct a rulemaking for E15.
In a letter to Trump on Friday, Democratic Reps. Dave Loebsack, Iowa, and Cheri Bustos, Illinois, said the EPA has no scientific reason to continue restrictions on E15 sales.
“We write to request your support for farmers by finally honoring your pledge to grant a Reid Vapor Pressure waiver, which you have repeatedly committed to do, for E15 from June 1 to Sept. 15,” the letter said.
“Further, we urge you to honor this pledge without taking other actions that undermine the current effectiveness of the Renewable Fuel Standard. Allowing the year-round sale of E15 represents a significant step towards strengthening America’s Heartland. Commodity farmers are currently facing unprecedented challenges. Stagnating prices are chief among them. A bushel of corn in August 2018 sold for $1.90 less than it did 10 years ago in August 2008. At the same time, farm expenses continue to rise.
“With these and many other obstacles threatening Heartland agriculture, farmers are more reliant than ever on expanding markets. The current law restricting the sale of E15 during summer months presents a major obstacle to increased market share for corn farmers. Ninety-seven percent of vehicles in the United States are E15 compatible, yet only a little over 1% of fueling stations currently sell this blended fuel. The prohibition on E15 sales during the summer months, when fuel demand is at its highest, represents a major deterrent to more widespread adoption of E15 pumps by fueling stations. Furthermore, there is no evidence that the RVP for E15 is any higher than for E10.”
On Thursday, a group of 20 United States senators led by James Inhofe, R-Okla., asked Trump not to allow year-round E15 sales.
As part of the E15 approval, the president reportedly is set to place restrictions on the market for renewable identification numbers, or RINs, in response to refinery interests’ concerns about the high costs of Renewable Fuel Standard compliance.
Read the letter to Trump on Friday here: http://bustos.house.gov/…
Read the senators’ letter here: https://www.inhofe.senate.gov/…