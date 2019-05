Lawmakers reached a bipartisan deal on Thursday for $19 billion in disaster aid that includes funding for Puerto Rico and southern states hit by hurricanes, flood-ravaged Midwestern states, and California areas scorched by fires.

President Donald Trump has agreed to the deal, although lawmakers did not include $4.5 billion sought by the White House and Republicans for humanitarian aid on the U.S. border with Mexico. The Senate is expected to pass the relief package yet today.