Learning by doing: Growing Growers accepting apprenticeship applications

OLATHE, Kan. – Would-be farmers interested in learning about growing and selling fresh produce have until March 1 to sign up for the 2018 Growing Growers apprenticeship program of Kansas City. Through the program, participants attend educational workshops and gain hands-on experience working with established sustainable farms in the area.

Farm location options include Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Douglas counties in Kansas and Clay, Jackson, St. Clair and Lafayette counties in Missouri. Early signups are encouraged so apprentices can work with farms in locations most convenient for them. Part-time or full-time apprenticeships are available. The apprentice pay rate is dependent on experience and farm locations.

The cost to enroll is $500 and includes at least 12 workshops and industry events at different locations throughout the year, plus educational materials on such topics as sustainable farming, soil health and fertility, yearly production schedules, business planning and more. Scholarship funds are available for qualified applicants.

The Growing Growers’ workshop series is also available to the general public.

Growing Growers Kansas City is a collaborative effort of K-State Research and Extension, University of Missouri Extension, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension, the Kansas City Food Circle, Cultivate KC, KC Healthy Kids and the Kansas Rural Center.

More information is available at www.growinggrowers.org or email growers@ksu.edu.